John Cena kicked off tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown to a monstrous reaction, and he welcomed Tulsa to the season premiere before being interrupted by the returning Roman Reigns.

The Undisputed Champion called Cena a coward for only choosing to return when he was gone and said that he’s the ‘Greatest of All Time,’ not Cena. He then asked Cena to leave, or he’d be made to.

Cena, however, said that he’s not here to challenge but rather acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Reigns’ 1,139 days as Universal Champion, in his eyes, is the greatest accomplishment of all-time. Cena did not earn the right to challenge him, but he said he knows someone who has.

LA Knight then came out to a massive pop and did his trademark catchphrases, incorporating them into a promo on Roman Reigns. He said that Reigns is a guy standing in his way, and that the landscape has changed while Reigns has been gone, with Knight being the fastest rising star in SmackDown history. Before he could proceed much further, Jimmy Uso blindsided him with Reigns having a confused look on his face. Meanwhile, Knight fought back by himself and sent Jimmy out of the ring.

Reigns almost got in Knight’s face, but Paul Heyman pleaded with him to back off. He did, and so did Solo Sikoa. Reigns then asked Solo to take care of Knight, and Solo challenged him to a match tonight. Knight took a shot at Sikoa before accepting.

A lot has changed while @WWERomanReigns was away… The Tribal Chief just found out whose game this is. YEAH! 👀#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/E6BB4FveEA — WWE (@WWE) October 14, 2023