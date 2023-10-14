Cody Rhodes made one final decision on last Tuesday’s NXT before the show went off the air. Fortunately, The American Nightmare and current reigning WWE Undisputed Tag Champion announced on social media that NXT will air that decision on this week’s episode. He writes, “Last Tuesday before the clock struck midnight ️ I made one final decision as Guest @WWENXT GM. Find out what that decision was this Tuesday on NXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork @WWE.”

UPDATED LINEUP FOR OCTOBER 17TH EPISODE:

* Bada-Bing-Bada-Boom Battle Royal – Winning Team Earns NXT Tag Team Title Bout At NXT Halloween Havoc: Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs, Charlie Dempsey & Drew Gulak, OTM, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, Damon Kemp & Myles Borne, Chase U, Gallus, Creed Brothers, Angel & Humberto y Malik Blade & Edris Enofé

* Dijak vs. Baron Corbin NXT Title Number One Contender’s Match

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Tegan No

* The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament continues

* Cody Rhodes final decision as NXT GM to be revealed