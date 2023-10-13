WWE SmackDown Results 10/13/23

BOK Center

Tulsa, Oklahoma

John Cena, Roman Reigns and LA Knight Segment

John Cena: You guys know it’s a big night, so I got to do this right. Tulsa, Welcome to the season premiere of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns: John, Boy, Hollywood, if you’re going to open my show, you better do it the right way. Tulsa, Acknowledge Me. You’re chanting for a coward. The man only showed up because I took my leave and then he had the audacity to show up and convince people to call him the greatest of all-time. Now, let’s be honest here, John. You already know who the goat is. It’s “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. But we’ve ran into this before and we’ve handled it, so we’re going to do it again. Leave or we’ll make you leave.

John Cena: A lot of energy here tonight. A lot of anticipation for what’s about to happen. WWE is always unpredictable, and with SmackDown, you can never tell. And with Roman Reigns and John Cena in the same ring, well, who knows what’s next? I’m about to throw you a curveball. I’m not out here to challenge you, I’m out here to acknowledge you. 1,138 days, you’ve held that championship. And in my mind, no matter what an announcer says, that is the greatest accomplishment of all-time and it’s earned. I am not here to challenge you tonight, because I haven’t earned it. But I do know someone who has.

LA Knight: Let me talk to ya. You’re pissing your pants yet? You’re Roman, right? You’re The Head Of The Table, right? YEAH! You’re “The Tribal Chief”, right? YEAH! You’re a defending champion, right? Nah-Nah. I’ll tell you what you are. Right now, you’re a man who’s standing in my way. Oh my god, I’m sorry, man, how rude of me, I didn’t even introduce myself. You know, while you’ve been sitting at home on the couch for the last month and a half, and you wear that gold title around your waist, things have changed just a little bit, so I’ll tell you what. Tulsa, tell him who’s game this is.

Roman Reigns: Alright, we’re very proud of you. I gave you a couple of months and they say your name now. But let’s be honest here, over eleven hundred days as champ, I’ve done things that you would never imagine of doing in this business. What makes you think you can ever stand in the ring with me? Honestly, who the hell do you think you are standing in my ring?

LA Knight: Talking like that is a good way to get yourself referred to in the past tense. So, I’ll put it to you like this, who am I to be in this ring with you? I’m the fastest rising star in SmackDown history.

Jimmy Uso attacks LA Knight from behind. Knight tosses Jimmy out of the ring. Heyman is trying to play the peacemaker. Reigns tells Solo to destroy Knight. Solo proceeds to challenge Knight to a match later on tonight.

LA Knight: For those of you who don’t speak moron, he just said, me and you later on tonight. So, I’ll tell you what, you want come down and get stomped out? YEAH! Then come on down because I’ll turn your ass upside down and use you as a mop. And that’s not an insult, that is just a fact of life, YEAH!

First Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes

Butch and Elton Prince will start things off. Butch immediately goes after the left arm of Prince. Butch with an elbow stomp. Holland and Wilson are tagged in. Holland with a shoulder tackle. Holland goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Wilson lands back on his feet. Holland blocks a boot from Wilson. Holland uppercuts Wilson. Holland levels Wilson with The Body Avalanche. Butch tags himself in. Holland kicks Wilson in the back. Holland with a Lariat. Butch follows that with a Slingshot Foot Stomp. Butch dropkicks Wilson into the ropes. Butch turns a hammer throw into an Enzuigiri to Prince. Prince falls off the ring apron. Butch with a Release German Suplex. Butch stomps on Wilson’s fingers. Butch with a Roundhouse Kick. Butch with The Slingshot Pescado. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Pretty Deadly regains control of the match during the commercial break. Wilson is raining down haymakers. Wilson puts the boots to Butch. Butch fires off three knife edge chops. Wilson tags in Prince. Assisted Lariat. Prince transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Prince kicks Butch in the back of the head. Prince uppercuts Butch. Prince repeatedly stomps on Butch’s chest. Prince mocks The Brutes. Butch snaps Prince’s fingers. Prince drives Butch back first into the turnbuckles. Prince tags in Wilson. Wilson with a Leaping Uppercut. Butch kicks Prince in the face. Butch launches Wilson over the top rope. Wilson with a straight right hand. ELTON STRONG. Butch with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Butch uses his feet to create separation. Holland and Prince are tagged in. Holland with two clotheslines. Holland with an Overhead Suplex. Holland follows that with a GutBuster. Holland Powerslams Prince on top of Wilson. Prince kicks Holland in the face. Holland hits The Press Powerslam for a two count. Butch drops Wilson with The Shining Wizard. Wilson with a Back Body Drop on the apron. Holland blasts Wilson off the apron. Holland with another Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. The referee checks on Prince in the corner. Prince feinted a leg injury. Wilson kicks Holland behind the referee’s back. Prince rolls Holland over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

– Bobby Lashley barged into Carlito’s interview with Kayla Braxton. Lashley welcomes Carlito back to WWE and says that their history is water under the bridge. Carlito suggests that they should have a singles match. The Street Profits attacks Carlito from behind with a steel chair. Adam Pearce and Jason Jordan prevented Lashley from delivering a vicious chair shot. Lashley tells Carlito to make sure he doesn’t bite off more than he can chew.

– Zelina Vega had a backstage confrontation with Bayley. Vega calls Bayley an Iyo Sky groupie. That led us to both ladies bickering with each other. Adam Pearce has other things to attend to, so he tells both ladies to settle their issues in the ring.

– In The Bloodline Locker Room, Roman Reigns wants to know what Jimmy Uso is doing. Jimmy says that he’s trying to be just like him and make adjustments if plans don’t fully work out. He’s not afraid to make the audibles. Roman asks Jimmy if he thinks he’s the quarterback and what he would do if he was the quarterback. Jimmy says that he would bring his brother back to The Bloodline. Roman says that Jey is old news, the only thing that matters are those tag team titles. And the longer Jey continues to hold those titles, it’s an insult to The Bloodline and their legacy. The fact that Jey is running around with Cody Rhodes, that’s just a slap in the face to everything that they do. Jimmy doesn’t want Roman to be slapped in the face. Jimmy doesn’t make the audibles, Roman does.

Second Match: Bayley w/Damage CTRL vs. Zelina Vega

Bayley is playing mind games with Vega. Vega slaps Bayley in the face. Vega kicks the left hamstring of Bayley. Vega hyperextends the left arm of Bayley with her legs. Bayley blocks a boot from Vega. Bayley goes for a Bodyslam, but Vega lands back on her feet. Vega sends Bayley face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Vega with two arm-drags. Vega ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Vega with forearm shivers. Bayley reverses out of the irish whip from Vega. Bayley clotheslines Vega.

Bayley with a Sliding Lariat for a two count. Vega blocks The Bayley To Belly. Vega with a Rolling Head Kick. Vega with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Vega follows that with The 619. Dakota Kai runs interference. Vega with The Big Boot. Vega with The Flying Meteora for a two count. Bayley blocks The CodeRed. Vega nails Sky with The 619. Bayley with a Running Knee Strike. Bayley connects with The Rose Plant to pickup the victory. After the match, Damage CTRL gangs up on Vega. Charlotte Flair storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Bayley via Pinfall

Triple H’s Announcement

Triple H: I got to tell you, there’s a big part of me that misses that reaction. It is electric in here tonight. I don’t know what it is, whether it’s the time of the year, hell, it’s October, which means we just came out of a pretty successful Fastlane and we’re well on our way to Crown Jewel. And then just around the corner, it is Survivor Series. And it all starts right here tonight at The Season Premiere of SmackDown. Now, I came out here tonight to call attention to one of the unsung heroes of WWE. He’s in the ring with me right now, he doesn’t know why I asked him out here. But not only did he have a successful career as an in-ring performer, but Adam Pearce over the last three years as a WWE Official has done an incredible job, doing a very thankless job. He’s managed the superstars of Raw and SmackDown. He’s overseen both shows and he has done an incredible job, and for that I say, thank you. And with that in mind, that job is very difficult and it’s not a job one person should do alone. So, with that, I am very happy to tell you, you will no longer be alone. I’m also happy to tell you that, at this moment, you Adam are getting a promotion. As of right now, Adam Pearce is now the new General Manager of Monday Night Raw. Which leads me to who will be the General Manager of SmackDown.

Dominik Mysterio: Hold on, are you serious? Fastlane was not a tremendous success. The Judgment Day got screwed out of their tag team titles. And now Jey and Cody.

Triple H: I’m sorry, Dom, I can’t hear what you’re saying. Please, keep it down a little bit. Dominik, go ahead.

Dominik Mysterio: Jey and Cody are defending our titles tonight, when The Judgment Day has a tag team title match on Monday, so how could you allow him to do this?

Triple H: Wow, first of all, I always thought they were pumping in that noise, I didn’t realize how loud it actually was when you’re out here. Not a lot of people know this about me, but I have large history as a lip reader, and I believe what you were saying something about an injustice with the tag team titles. They shouldn’t be defending them tonight, because there’s a tag team title match on Monday. I got you. Here’s the thing, Dominik, you’re yelling at the wrong people. Like I just said, this is the GM of Monday Night Raw, you need to be talking to the General Manager of SmackDown. So, let me bring him out here, Nick Aldis.

Nick Aldis: Well, first of all, I would like thank WWE for the opportunity of a lifetime. To be the General Manager of the number one sports entertainment brand in the world today, SmackDown. And Adam, I’m looking forward to some healthy competition between our two brands. And Dom, good to meet you, too. I’m a big fan of your dad. I’m going to cut right to the chase, as many of you know, about a month ago, Cody Rhodes was instrumental in a deal that took Jey Uso to Monday Night Raw. And in exchange, a Raw Superstar must now come to SmackDown. So, as my first official act with Triple H’s blessing. SmackDown’s first newest superstar, right now.

Dominik Mysterio: Nobody cares. I’m sorry, what is your name? Nick? Jey and Cody, that’s the problem. Now you have to deal with me.

Nick Aldis: Like I said, Dom, we’ll get to that in another moment, but right now the business at hand is SmackDown’s newest superstar.

Dominik Mysterio: I don’t care who it is. I will slap him in the face, and he’ll respect me.

Kevin Owens is the acquisition from Raw. Owens kicks Mysterio in the gut. Owens plants Mysterio with The Stunner. Owens shakes hands with Aldis to close the segment.

– Back in The Bloodline Locker Room, Roman is still upset that Jey is going to be on the show and Jimmy is still sitting on the couch drinking his water. Jimmy wants to know if Roman is being serious. Just imagined if he was though. Jimmy says that he’s going to run the play and leaves with Solo Sikoa.

– Dragon Lee Vignette.

– Nick Aldis was confronted by Chelsea Green & Piper Niven. They want to know what he’s going to do with the running narrative that the Women’s Tag Team Titles are cursed. Aldis says that he needs to attend a meeting he has with Charlotte Flair. Aldis saw what happened at Fastlane, but things are going to change. Next week on SmackDown, Charlotte will battle Iyo Sky for the WWE Women’s Championship. Triple H joins the conversation and introduces Charlotte to Jade Cargill. Charlotte says it’s nice to finally meet her. Jade says that it’s her pleasure and Charlotte responds by saying, oh, it will be.

Third Match: Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (c) vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller For The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller will start things off. Rhodes kicks Waller in the gut. Rhodes with a drop down uppercut. Rhodes whips Waller across the ring. Rhodes with The Kitchen Sink. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Waller kicks Rhodes in the gut. Waller tags in Theory. Rhodes with a double leg takedown. Theory blocks The Figure Four Leg Lock. Theory tags in Waller. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes with a straight right hand. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes tags in Jey. Jey with an Apron Enzuigiri. Waller answers with a toe kick. HeadButt Exchange. Theory made the blind tag. Jey sends Waller tumbling to the floor. Theory with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Jey is throwing haymakers at Theory. Theory launches Waller over the top rope. Jey with a forearm smash. Jey knocks Waller off the ring apron. Theory drives Jey face first into the steel ring post.

Theory and Waller has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Theory applies a rear chin lock. Jey with heavy bodyshots. Theory pulls Jey down to the mat. Theory repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest. Theory is choking Jey with his boot. Theory and Waller gangs up on Jey behind the referee’s back. Theory talks smack to Jey. Jey is displaying his fighting spirit. Theory drives his knee into the midsection of Jey. BackBreaker/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Waller tugs on Jey’s hair. Waller blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Rhodes and Theory are tagged in.

Rhodes clotheslines Theory. Rhodes scores the elbow knockdown. Theory reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes with a running forearm. Rhodes dives over Theory. Rhodes Powerslams Theory. Rhodes with The Disaster Kick. Rhodes launches Waller over the top rope. Waller goes for The Roll Through, but Rhodes counters with another Disaster Kick. Theory decks Rhodes with a throat thrust. Theory with The Cross-Legged Ushigoroshi for a two count. Jey SuperKicks Waller off the apron. Jey blocks The A-Town Down. Jey SuperKicks Theory. Cody and Jey hits The Cody-1D. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory. After the match, The Bloodline appears on the stage. Reigns has a huge standoff with Rhodes. Nick Aldis had to get in between both men.

Winner: Still Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso via Pinfall

– Next week on SmackDown, Santos Escobar will battle Montez Ford.

Fourth Match: LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sikoa backs Knight into the turnbuckles. Knight ducks a clothesline from Sikoa. Knight kicks Sikoa in the gut. Knight is throwing haymakers at Sikoa. Knight with a toe kick. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Sikoa scores the elbow knockdown. Sikoa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Knight counters with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight ducks under two clotheslines from Sikoa. Sikoa with a Lariat. Misfired Bodyslams. Sikoa HeadButts Knight. Sikoa with a knife edge chop. Sikoa sends Knight to the corner. Knight kicks Sikoa in the face. Knight dropkicks the left knee of Sikoa. Knight with a Sliding Dropkick. Knight clotheslines Sikoa over the top rope. Knight with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Knight slams Sikoa’s head on the ringside barricade. Knight is trying to Suplex Sikoa off the ring apron. Sikoa with a straight right hand. Sikoa drives Knight face first into the steel ring post.

Sikoa has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Sikoa applies a nerve hold. Knight with elbows into the midsection of Sikoa. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Sikoa falls on top of him for a two count. Sikoa with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Sikoa nails Knight with The Running Hip Attack. Sikoa is raining down haymakers. Sikoa with repeated headbutts in the corner. Sikoa reapplies the nerve hold. Knight is displaying his fighting spirit. Sikoa with a big right hand. Sikoa whips Knight into the turnbuckles. Knight decks Sikoa with a back elbow smash. Knight with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Sikoa whips Knight across the ring. Sikoa hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Sikoa blocks The Sunset Flip. Sikoa goes for a Leg Drop, but Knight ducks out of the way.

Knight side steps Sikoa into the top of the ring post. Knight and Sikoa are trading back and forth shots. Knight ducks a clothesline from Sikoa. Knight with a Leaping Clothesline. Knight kicks Sikoa in the gut. Knight drops Sikoa with The DDT. Knight repeatedly stomps on Sikoa’s chest. Knight with a Running Knee Strike. Knight blocks The Samoan Drop. Knight Powerslams Sikoa. Knight delivers The LA Elbow Drop. Sikoa blocks The BFT. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Jimmy Uso slides into the ring. Jimmy goes for a Running Hip Attack, but John Cena counters with The Attitude Adjustment. Sikoa nails Cena with The Samoan Spike. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory. After the match, Reigns plants Knight with The Spear. Reigns mocks Knight. Reigns stands tall over Knight and calls him an overnight success to close the show.

Winner: LA Knight via Pinfall

