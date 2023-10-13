In a recent episode of My World, Jeff Jarrett delved into several intriguing topics from the early 2000s.

Among the discussions was the attempt to sign fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley to TNA back in 2004. During this time, TNA was still in its nascent stages, not yet having secured a television deal with Spike TV.

Jarrett reflected on those talks with Mick Foley, recalling that TNA’s budget didn’t align with what Foley’s agent, Barry Bloom, was seeking at the time. He shared,

“That was three or four years. It was such an early — 2004, look where we were. We were starting. We weren’t on Spike TV. So we didn’t, we just thought it was pretty simple. We didn’t have the budget for what Mr. Bloom was looking for. And I say, Mr. Bloom, Barry Bloom was Mick’s agent. You know, it just wasn’t in the cards. And until I did the research, I’d really almost forgotten that, that we’d even kind of had those talks. But I and Mick go back to the late 80s when he came down as Cactus Jack Manson and worked for us and they went out to Dallas. So. We had had a relationship, or he had had a relationship with me and my father for years. But, these were the serious talks and I was damn, damn glad to get him.”

