In a conversation with Cathy Kelly for a WWE Digital Exclusive, Kevin Owens shared his thoughts on being traded to SmackDown from Raw on this week’s episode of the blue brand, effectively ending his partnership with Sami Zayn. Here is how the interview went:

Cathy Kelley: “A big night for Kevin Owens… you are now officially the newest member of SmackDown. How are you gonna celebrate?”

Kevin Owens: “Well, actually, it’s my mom’s birthday tomorrow. So I’m going to fly back to Canada and go spend the day with her, which is lovely. Without my mom, I wouldn’t be here, literally because she gave birth to me, but also her support throughout my career. I needed it. Without her, I wouldn’t be here. So it’s great to get to go celebrate my move to SmackDown by spending my mom’s birthday with her. So that’s it, really. Just gonna go home and spend some time with my mom.”

Cathy Kelly: “Was her birthday wish for you to silence Dom Mysterio?”

Kevin Owens: “Actually, I would say it’s pretty close to that. She constantly tells me how annoying she thinks Dominik is. Really, really, really does not like Rhea as well. Rhea is always on my case. Yeah. You’re pretty close with Rhea, right? Can you have a word with Rhea about constantly attacking me and stuff cause that’s not cool. Although look, I’m on SmackDown now, so hopefully she won’t be around so much. But Dominik showed up for no reason today, so you never know. I’m actually surprised Rhea let him out of the house. But, you know, anyway, look, I’m excited to be on SmackDown. It’s bittersweet. My tag team partner and friend Sami Zayn is still on Raw, so I think that effectively ends our partnership, for now anyway. So that’s kind of a hard one to take, but what can you do? I’m here on SmackDown. I’m gonna make the best of it.”