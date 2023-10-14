As previously reported, an upcoming match between Rocky Romero and Mistico was confirmed for the next episode of AEW Rampage, with the stakes being ‘Mexico’s Pound for Pound Crown.’ It’s worth noting that Mistico is associated with CMLL, but this isn’t anticipated to impact the existing relationship between AEW and AAA, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter,
CMLL and AAA have a contentious history and are generally unwilling to collaborate with entities that associate with both of them simultaneously. This is why you rarely witness matchups involving stars from AAA and NJPW, as NJPW has an established partnership with CMLL.
AEW, however, seems to operate under the premise that they can continue to feature talent from both groups as long as these talents don’t share the same ring at the same time. Notably, AAA isn’t particularly concerned about Mistico’s bookings, as it doesn’t affect AAA’s rapport with AEW. CMLL would primarily express apprehension if Mistico were slated to face off against an AAA talent.
In an update on the situation, CMLL issued an update on the situation in a recent tweet, wherein they expressed their pleasure at working with AEW going forward. The statement has been transcribed by Fightful’s Luis Pulido and reads as follows:
“CMLL is happy to announce & confirm the participation of current CMLL World Middleweight Champion Mistico in a one-on-one match against Rocky Romero on AEW Rampage, hoping for this to be an exciting start of a new era between two of the biggest companies in Wrestling worldwide.
This collaboration between CMLL & AEW is focused on not just bringing a unique experience for the fans, but impulse the growth & promotion of wrestling around the world as both companies share a common vision in taking the sport to new horizons & are excited to explore future opportunities together.”