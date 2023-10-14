As previously reported, an upcoming match between Rocky Romero and Mistico was confirmed for the next episode of AEW Rampage, with the stakes being ‘Mexico’s Pound for Pound Crown.’ It’s worth noting that Mistico is associated with CMLL, but this isn’t anticipated to impact the existing relationship between AEW and AAA, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter,

CMLL and AAA have a contentious history and are generally unwilling to collaborate with entities that associate with both of them simultaneously. This is why you rarely witness matchups involving stars from AAA and NJPW, as NJPW has an established partnership with CMLL.

AEW, however, seems to operate under the premise that they can continue to feature talent from both groups as long as these talents don’t share the same ring at the same time. Notably, AAA isn’t particularly concerned about Mistico’s bookings, as it doesn’t affect AAA’s rapport with AEW. CMLL would primarily express apprehension if Mistico were slated to face off against an AAA talent.

In an update on the situation, CMLL issued an update on the situation in a recent tweet, wherein they expressed their pleasure at working with AEW going forward. The statement has been transcribed by Fightful’s Luis Pulido and reads as follows: