Booker T, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hall of Fame‘ podcast, lavished praise on Jade Cargill’s backstage segment at WWE Fastlane.

Describing her as a star with a superhero-like appearance, Booker emphasized her potential as a future superstar in the wrestling world. He was genuinely impressed by her presence, seeing her as a spectacle and a valuable addition to the roster.

“What a star, man. What a star. How’d she look, man? She looked like a superhero. No, I mean incredible. Besides the marriage and the mother thing man, She looked great. She looked, like I say, like she was carved out of granite. I think she was airbrushed. She looked like she didn’t even look real. That’s how put together she really is. And we are definitely blessed to have someone like Jade Cargill on the roster. She’s the star. She’s a future super, super duper star. And I think she’s in the right place for us getting to that next level. The way she sees her career going, I mean, she sees herself as a superstar as well. She sees herself as being the next big thing. And for me, just seeing her in person, she is a spectacle, bro. I’m serious. She is truly a spectacle. And to finally see her on television working with me. Girls in the business are going to be really, really awesome. The. I think that’s going to. Help the growth of Cargill exponentially as well. Being able to go out there and work with talent, that is better.”

With such enthusiasm and admiration for Jade Cargill, it’s evident that Booker T sees the former AEW TBS Champion as a major asset to WWE and someone poised to make a significant impact.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Booker T also discussed Carlito’s comeback to WWE, as you can check out here.

(h/t 411mania)