Lacey Evans bid farewell to WWE when her contract came to an end on August 16. Evans, who joined WWE in 2016 and underwent several character changes during her tenure, recently opened up about her WWE departure in a conversation with Teddy Long and Mac Davis on ‘Road Trip After Hours.’

.In the interview, Evans explained her decision to leave WWE, stating,

“It wasn’t a bit much as far as I couldn’t do it. It was a bit much as far as it wasn’t for me. I lasted seven years in WWE, I invested and made a lot of money. I’m a business owner, I own investment properties, I really sunk a lot of good money into making sure I’m squared away. My priorities, where my priorities in comparison to a lot of professional wrestlers are way different, night and day. I think I was blessed to start that business venture with a full-blown awesome husband and relationship. I’ve already had a baby. I was a business owner, making six figures, before I even joined. I took a pay cut to be able to try and use the platform to make a difference for my community. It was a lot in that regard because my priorities and idea in life was not running on red carpets and sniffing people’s asses for opportunities. I’m not cut out for that, unfortunately.”

She also acknowledged that the AEW schedule might be better suited to her, adding,

“Absolutely. I’m mean as hell. I’m one mean son of a gun. That was probably my fault, at requesting my release, there are no hard feelings at WWE, it’s great. That lifestyle is for people that, when they hold that title above their head, that’s what makes them feel significant or feel like they’ve accomplished something. Me being able to make my kids food or cook my old man, that to me is worth all the weight in gold.”

