Recently a guest on DAZN Wrestling, Swerve Strickland shared his thoughts on Adam Copeland recently signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Expressing his excitement at the prospect of seeing the WWE Hall of Famer, formerly known as Edge, tangle with an entirely new roster and an entirely new and free environment, Swerve said,

“Lineage. That’s a man who’s been a legend in the game for like 27 years, and has never been anywhere else. This is his first time being on another television product in 27 years. It’s the first time seeing him mix it up with new fresh blood, new fresh talent in another new, fresh company. It’s been four years that AEW has been around, but it’s still a new, fresh company. That’s intriguing in itself. The knowledge that he’s going to bring, the presence, the persona, and we’re anticipating seeing something different and new that we haven’t been seeing from him. There’s a lot of creative freedom that comes with that too, we’re getting to see Adam Copeland just flush out and go wild, not be contained or locked in on certain things.”

As is well known by now, Copeland’s primary objective while signing with AEW was to end his career alongside his best friend, Christian Cage. On that topic, Strickland said,

“You’re really getting to see him be fluid and free with his career at the tail end, saying this is where he wanted to end his career with Christian, and Christian is on a big resurgence in his career with what he’s doing right now. You’re seeing a hungry, creative free guy in Adam Copeland, a legend, going up against a resurged, better than he’s ever been character, evil, maniacal, turtle neck wearing TNT Champion in Christian. You’re seeing elements of an eighteen year old Nick Wayne, you have Darby Allin & Sting involved, you have Luchasaurus involved. There’s a lot of different webs of storytelling, that right there should sell everything.”

Cage and Copeland have already kickstarted what promises to be one of the best feuds in AEW history, and where the ‘Holy Father’ and the ‘Rated-R Superstar’ go from here remains to be seen.

(h/t Fightful)