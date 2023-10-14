Independent wrestler Kreepy the Clown, whose real name is Michael R. Keihn, Sr., found himself in legal trouble after an incident involving the assault of a fan following an Indiana Powerhouse Wrestling event.

As reported by FOX 59, Michael R. Keihn, Sr. was apprehended on Tuesday following a live event in Muncie, Indiana. According to court documents, a 34-year-old autistic fan attended the wrestling show with his caregiver and was described as “loud and boisterous,” which irked some individuals in the vicinity. After the event, Keihn purportedly confronted the fan, elbowing him in the back of the head and exclaiming, “You wanna call someone a b*tch, call me a b*tch!”

The fan retaliated by hitting Keihn in the face with a soda can, but the caregiver’s attempts to intervene were obstructed by others present. Keihn allegedly berated the autistic fan, making derogatory remarks, before eventually being advised to depart by a witness.

A representative from IPW confirmed that Keihn admitted involvement in the altercation and claimed the fan had provoked him. As a result, Keihn has been terminated from the company.

The victim sustained injuries, including a broken nose and numerous facial cuts.

Keihn now faces a battery charge, with a potential prison sentence of one to six years if convicted.