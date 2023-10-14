At NWA 75, EC3 defeated Tyrus in a Title vs. Career match to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

NWA Owner Billy Corgan, recently a guest on Slam Wrestling, shed light on the story Tyrus and EC3 aimed to convey in their bout, emphasizing their long history and personal connection, as well as their intent to tell a compelling narrative that wasn’t solely focused on delivering a “five-star Meltzer jerk-off match.”

While Tyrus’ run as champion faced criticism, Corgan praised the NWA’s commitment to a more traditional style of professional wrestling that prioritizes storytelling over modern trends and high spots.

Corgan then shared the philosophy of the style of wrestling that has lay at the heart of NWA since the organization’s inception over 75 years ago. He shared,

“We’re not wrestling to impress anybody. We do professional wrestling in a way that has gotten lost over the last few years, and I’m not the one running around saying that everybody should be wrestling the way we’re wrestling. All I’m saying is this is the way we’re going to wrestle. We’re going to wrestle in a somewhat traditional frame and that doesn’t mean ‘throwback.’ That means those people wrestled for 100 years for a reason in certain ways because it drew money and it drew the general public in because the public appreciated the storytelling, and if people wanna go back and look at Dusty versus somebody in a match in 1976 you’ll see all those matches were not match classics, but they told good stories and they drew big houses. So, I’m of the belief very publicly that the NWA will become the best proponent at telling those stories again without being driven by the trendiness of the public, telling us who we have to be every five seconds and us worrying every five seconds what the public thinks we’re a professional wrestling company. It’s a rugged physical business and we’re going to present it that way. And as far as I’m concerned, if it’s not for the faint-hearted or you want a zillion high spots, there’s, there’s great competition out there that’s worth watching.”

EC3 is set to defend the title against Thom Latimer at NWA Samhain.

