Bryan Danielson has massive praise for Swerve Strickland.

The American Dragon spoke about the popular AEW superstar during a recent chat with Sports Nightly, where he reflected on their matchup together on the October 10th edition of Dynamite, a match he would go on to win. Danielson states that Swerve is something special, even calling him that next level of great.

[October 10] was the first time I had ever been in the ring with Swerve and I’d watched him wrestling before and he’s that next level of great, you know what I mean? Seeing him is one thing, being in the ring with him is a completely different thing, but that dude is something special.

With the win Danielson earned a shot at Christian Cage and the TNT Championship. Unfortunately for the Dragon, Cage would retain the title over Danielson thanks to an assist from Ricky Starks.

