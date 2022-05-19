As noted, the end of last night’s AEW Rampage tapings saw Bryan Danielson suffer a possible injury as his leg was stuck between the ring and the ramp as The Jericho Appreciation Society brawled with Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. It was described as a freak accident, but Danielson appeared to be in pain and limped away on his own. Danielson was stuck between the ring and the ramp for around ten minutes. You can click here for our original report on what happened.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Danielson was said to be OK backstage after the Rampage taping.

Furthermore, Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that people within AEW indicated that the whole thing was just a work, for whatever reason. PWInsider added that they could not confirm whether or not the incident was a planned part of the show or not.

Fans in attendance at the AEW tapings were convinced that this was a legitimate incident with Danielson possibly being hurt. There is some speculation due to the AEW camera man filming the incident, but that does not necessarily mean it was a work. The behavior of Kingston has also led to some speculation on the legitimacy of the incident. Kingston was being yelled at for not helping Moxley, William Regal and others try to free Danielson, and after Danielson was freed, he and Kingston flipped each other the middle finger, apparently staying in character.

Danielson, Moxley, Kingston, Santana and Ortiz are set to face The Jericho Appreciation Society in a big ten-man match at AEW Double Or Nothing later this month.

Stay tuned for more on Danielson’s condition.

Scary moment at the taping of #AEWRampage as Bryan Danielson’s leg got stuck between the ring and the ramp and was trapped for over 10 minutes after the show ended #AEW pic.twitter.com/zRpGwibQ0i — Nick Swanson (@NickJSwanson) May 19, 2022

https://twitter.com/StevenM_42/status/1527144437658398722

bryan danielson got his leg stuck in between the ring and the ramp after a beat down on rampage he was stuck for a while but they got him out but he was limping hopefully he’s ok that’s so unfortunate pic.twitter.com/QNFWyNKphv — rosalie 🐀 HOOK 8-0 (@mutalockz) May 19, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.