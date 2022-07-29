AEW superstar Bryan Danielson recently sat-down with Robbie Fox on his My Mom’s Basement podcast to discuss his work for AEW thus far, and how he has been helping training some developing talents like Anthony Ogogo and TBS champion Jade Cargill. The American Dragon also reflected on his part in the Anarchy in the Arena matchup from Double or Nothing. Highlights from the interview are below.

On working with Jade Cargill and Anthony Ogogo:

Tony Khan asked me to work with Jade Cargill and so I was like, ‘Okay. Jade, when works best for you?’ And the women a lot of times have a training session at 12 with Dustin Rhodes, like a lot of the women go and do a class setting so it’d be better — she was saying like, ‘Oh, maybe 1…’ and then somebody else asked me, so Anthony Ogogo who is doing great, right? He asked me if we could start working together and I was like, ‘Yeah, but we’ll have to go in at 11 because the girls start at 12 and I train with Jade at 1’, and then it just started — you know, once you start [Danielson laughed] … But you know what? To me it’s fun so it’s like, I would rather do that than sit in my hotel room. So, and I also too, I feel like I’m giving back which is part of my — this portion of my career, to me, feels like mostly, one, having fun and two, giving back so…

Says it was wonderful being apart of Anarchy in the Arena:

It was wonderful [being part of Anarchy in the Arena]. It was — and I loved the music playing for so long. It just felt chaotic. Part of what I really love about wrestling is it really makes you feel alive. If you’re in that moment, you just get this energy coursing through your body and that specific night, it was crazy. It was just awesome, because it’s just like, you’re in it amongst the people and it’s like being that close, that kind of intimate with them but in such a large arena, I loved it. I was just as disappointed as the fans when the music stopped playing. When [Chris] Jericho throws the thing, I was like, ‘Aw.’ I was really into that, you know what I mean? [Danielson laughed] But yeah, it was fun.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)