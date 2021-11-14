During last night’s post-Full Gear media scrum AEW superstar Bryan Danielson spoke about his routine of visiting a neurologist to assure his health is in top condition following his brief retirement from the sport back in 2016 after a series of concussions. The new number one contender states that his SPECT scans are better than ever, and that his main priority is to be a father to his kids. Highlights can be found below.

How he doesn’t do impact testing anymore but his SPECT scans keeping getting better:

So I don’t do the impact testing anymore. To be honest, I haven’t done an impact test in years and years. But I do regularly keep up with a neurologist who I see pretty much every month. There’s these new tests called SPECT scans which monitor the oxygen flow in your brain and all that kind of stuff. Because I keep working on it and keep doing different things, my SPECT scans keep getting better and better. I think last time he said that they were better than your average 25-year-old with no head trauma. We’re going to see how valid these SPECT scans are and some of the other stuff, but I’m trying to be very diligent because one of the things that’s most important to me is being a dad. I see the best doctors in the country and all of them have cleared me. So it’s not like I’m going to see these fringe doctors who are like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re good to go, buddy!’ Even Dr. Joseph Maroon, who I have a lot of respect for, he was the most tested, we had to go through all the due diligence to even get cleared for WWE because if you don’t, that’s a huge lawsuit.

Says his main goal is to be a father:

But my main goal is not to be the best wrestler — I’m a relatively old father, my son just turned a year and a half, when he turns 15, I’m going to be 54, 55. He’s going to want to take me down the way that I did when I was 15 with my dad. I’m going to sprawl on him and I’m going to crush his shoulder, so I want to be when my daughter asks me about chemistry and how H2O bonds with CO2, I want to be able to say it’s H2CO3. I want to be able to do all that and explain to her chemistry, and algebra, and calculus and whatever it is she wants to do. That is my number one goal to do that and I think, if Tony thinks, I’m getting to a point where I won’t be able to do that, it’s going to be time to stop.

