The WWE on FOX Twitter account has released a short video of Cesaro and WALTER discussing their recent series of matches from the company’s tour in Europe, a showdown that had the WWE Universe buzzing online even though the matches would not be broadcast publicly. Watch some footage of their clash, as well as Cesaro and WALTER praising each other, below.

NXT 2.0 star Sarray announced on Twitter that she will be returning to Japan for an undisclosed reason, but that she will be returning soon. She writes, “Sarray is back in Japan. But don’t worry I’ll be back soon. Thank you everyone for your patience.”