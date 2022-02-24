Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured the House of Black taking on PAC and a new version of Penta, a bout that the Death Triangle ended up winning after a wild back and forth.

Afterwards Black and Brody King began attacking Penta when the lights went out. When they came back on former WWE star Buddy Matthews appeared to a huge pop from the live crowd. Those cheers would soon turn as Matthews joined forces with the House of Black to continue the beatdown, with all three standing tall to end the segment.

AEW President Tony Khan would later confirm that Matthews had officially signed with the promotion.