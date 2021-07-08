Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy recently spoke with Fightful Select and talked about playing an integral part in the 2019 storyline with the mystery attack on current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, Murphy’s role was accidental.

Murphy noted in the interview that he was thinking over some of his creative backstage, and he just happened to be in the shot when Reigns was “attacked.” Murphy said he didn’t even realize it until Elias sent him a text message saying he was spotted, and then he got on Twitter and saw all of the buzz.

Murphy was never originally intended to be a part of the Reigns angle. Reigns nixed their originally planned match so that they could build to it more, and make a bigger spectacle out of it. That ended up being the SmackDown main event we saw on August 13, 2019.

Murphy put over Reigns heavily for tweaking the match, while still working Murphy’s style with no problems.

WWE released Murphy on June 2. He will become a free agent when his non-compete expires on Thursday, September 23.

