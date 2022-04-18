Speaking recently on Busted Open Radio, Buff Bagwell opened up about the experience of living in DDP’s house.

He discussed the insults he received from former boxer Butterbean that nearly led to them fighting.

“Me and Butterbean almost got in a fistfight. He called me – he said I looked gay in my American Male video. I said, ‘hey listen fat ass, I’m right here bro and you just called me f*cking gay.’ He said – and he calls Steve over from 10-feet away from me and he goes, ‘if he calls me fat ass one more time, I’m gonna kick his ass!’

“I said, ‘hey fat ass, I’m right here and there ain’t nothing between us, I’m trying my best. I didn’t put the video on, they did. It wasn’t like I threw my video on. I’m just tryna go with it and have fun like everybody else.’ And I said, ‘by the way, I’ve knocked out a few motherf*ckers myself, so there ain’t anybody between us, bro.’ So, what started off a little bit negative like that, it took a turn that I de-escalated that situation that ended with a fist pump.

“Me and him got in a huge fight and I de-escalated it to a point where Dallas watched the tape back and he goes, ‘you see that there, that’s Marc Bagwell. Not the -when they’re cussing and yelling and all that – the Marc Bagwell, the charming motherf*cker that de-escalated that argument.’”