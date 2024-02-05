A big match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Sunday, WWE confirmed the addition of Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope Match for the February 5 episode of the show.

“The American Nightmare” and “The King of Strong Style” have had a lot of practice, as the two have worked the Bullrope Match around the live event loop for months.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 2/5 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE RAW (2/5/2024)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Gunther celebrates 600 days at WWE Intercontinental Champion

Tag Team Contenders Four-Way: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

The Miz vs. JD McDonagh

Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla

Bull Rope Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura