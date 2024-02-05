A title match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On Sunday, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the addition of Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW International Championship for next week’s installment of their weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time program.

Previously announced for the show is an appearance by Adam Copeland, who will address his spot in the newly released AEW rankings.

