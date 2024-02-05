If you’re in the F&M Bank Arena right now in Clarksville, TN. and you didn’t buy your copy of “The Ladies of Chase U” calendar, you missed your opportunity.

They’re sold out.

But fear not!

During the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 premium live event on Sunday night, a backstage segment featured Jacy Jane and Thea Hail signing autographs on copies of “The Ladies of Chase U” calendar that Jane founded to save Chase University.

It was mentioned during the segment that they have sold out in the arena, but that starting tomorrow, Monday, February 5, 2024, “The Ladies of Chase U” calendar will be available via WWE Shop and Fanatics Live.