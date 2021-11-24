On Monday’s WWE Raw, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer attacked Seth Rollins after Rollins had beaten down Finn Balor.

As Rollins walked up the ramp, a fan tackled him to the floor. Rollins slapped on a guillotine choke before a referee and eventual security stepped in to take away the fan. Rollins never hit the fan.

Bully Ray said on an episode of Busted Open Radio that Rollins did exactly what he was supposed to do in that situation.

“People chiming in on social media, ‘Oh Rollins is a punk for not beating the sh*t out of him.’ No, he’s not, he’s a pro. You can’t fire back because then they sue you, then they sue the company, then they sue the arena, then they just get sue happy. “And then the jury looks at you like, ‘Well Seth, you did get away from the guy. Did you really have to go back and punt him in the face?’ “‘Yeah, but the guy jumped me.’ ‘Yes, we understand. The guy jumped you and that’s what arena security is there for and that’s what WWE security is there for. It’s their job to control the guy and get him out of there, not your job to kick him in the face after you got away.’ “That’s why you don’t do that. Seth saved the company a lot of headaches last night. Most guys wouldn’t have that kind of self-control. I’ve seen it a hundred times. The boys just salivating to get that one shot in.”

H/T to SEScoops for the transcript