During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray speculated on CM Punk’s future following his departure from AEW. Here are some key highlights from their discussion:

Expressing his desire to see a match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, Henry said,

“I don’t want to see nothing more than [CM Punk challenging Rollins]. That would be a monumental deal for both parties involved. It would be monumental to hear CM Punk’s music play, to come out against Seth Rollins.”

Bully Ray, meanwhile, suggested Impact Wrestling as CM Punk’s next destination, unlikely though as it might be,

“I think CM Punk would mean more for the professional wrestling business overall in a different company other than AEW or the WWE. I think that him in Impact could help raise Impact’s stock, but I totally understand why he would want to go back to the WWE.”

The wrestling world eagerly awaits CM Punk’s next move, as fans and industry insiders speculate on where the former AEW star might resurface in the future.

(h/t WrestlingInc)