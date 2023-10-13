Eric Bischoff recently shared insights into the subtle yet impactful messages conveyed by WWE having signed Cody Rhodes and now Jade Cargill from AEW In particular, he discussed the contrasting perceptions surrounding wrestlers moving to WWE and AEW, shedding light on how this dynamic affects the industry.

Bischoff emphasized the prevailing belief that transitioning to WWE is often viewed as a step up in a wrestler’s career, while joining AEW might be perceived as a step down. He also named the likes of MJF, Ricky Starks and Sammy Guevara that may be enticed by an opportunity with the sports entertainment giant, when they look at how Rhodes and Cargill are booked and presented in WWE. Bischoff said,

“The subtle message, whether it’s intentional or not. Is. Going to WWE is a step up. Going to AEW is a step-down. It just is what it is. It’s just perception is reality. It is. And what is that? What is that message? First of all, who does that message land on the most? Who’s most affected by that message, and guys like MJF? Not everybody that’s in has the potential of ever seeing the inside of a WWE arena unless they buy a ticket to go watch. Some. Okay. Some. MJF is one of them. There are probably others. Sammy Guevara. Perhaps Ricky Starks. Perhaps. and there may be others, but of the 178 people on that roster, you’re talking about a handful of people that really have the potential of going there. Many of them have already been there and spent decades of their career there. So it’s just what it is. It may hurt to hear it for some people, but it’s true. That’s the message that matters the most. So when Ricky Starks or an MJF their deals are coming up, and they look at what happened to Cody. They look at what happened with Jade. Assuming it goes well, and I’m pretty sure it will. That’s when that message matters. The rest of it doesn’t go to so much of the talent. It really won’t matter because they’re not going to be in that position. But the people who are or will be or think they will be are going to hear that message loud and clear.”

