Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his time in WCCW, and more. Here are the highlights:

On Chris Adams:

“Well, at first, I thought he was a pretty tight guy. But that would change. I’ll just go ahead and wait, man.”

On Adams working stiff:

“That’s just the style, Just letting it run. He had his moments. Yep. You know, you get around guys like that and you find out pretty quick they’re going to save it till the last parting shot.”

On the popularity of Adams:

“Oh, yeah. He was very, very popular. He was over like, Rover, you know? So that wasn’t the issue. The issue was the boys were running rampant. And you could depend on anything. You might come up with a good idea on Monday, but by Tuesday, everybody forgot the idea.”

On being a father figure to Baby Doll:

“There are two people out there. You better help each other. You’re trying. You both have a common goal, you know? And if you got a tag team, you now have four people out there or 5 or 6. You must work together if you want the product to be, you know, spotty. You know, if you don’t want the product to be spotty or shoddy. So you got to help each other, man. So if I can teach, if I can teach you something that’ll help you look better, it’s going to. It’s going to ultimately make me look better, too.”

