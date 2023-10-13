Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about not being a fan of multi-man matches and more. Here are the highlights:

On whether he’s a fan of multi-man matches:

“No, because you can’t go by instinct. You have to plan everything out. You have to memorize every single thing. You must know what order you’re in when wrestling in the ring. When you’re selling outside the ring, it’s complicated. And the more guys you add to it, it gets even more complicated. I like singles matches. That’s what I’m best at, and that’s what I want to do. That’s it. Nothing else.”

On whether having more wrestlers in a match weakens the title:

“Yes, because when a guy gets a title shot, he’s focused on that title shot. It’s just him against the champion. Now you’re saying you’re saying, hey, we’re going to have four four guys going for challengers, going for the title. It does. It cheapens the title. Yes.”

On TNA doing more promos in the promotion in 2009:

“No, we didn’t need to open every show, but I think it was important for us because we set the show’s tone. There were more programs than just mine. My world title match. You had Kevin Nash’s program, who he was going with, Booker T’s program, who he was going with, Scott Steiner’s program. So it wasn’t just Kurt Angle versus whoever it was, the whole team main event mafia against whoever.”

