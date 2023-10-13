Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, having won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from the Judgement Day last Saturday at WWE Fastlane, are looking to close out their stellar week in style.

On this week’s Monday Night Raw, Rhodes and Uso defeated their allies, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, to retain the titles. Cody then appeared on NXT the following night to announce the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament and also be the Guest General Manager.

Earlier today, The American Nightmare, taking to X, proposed a visit to the SmackDown season premiere tomorrow night, potentially for an open challenge, and tagged The Usos’ twitter account. Isn’t it weird how Jimmy and Jey still share a common account? Nevertheless, the reply was a resounding YEET from Jey.

You can check out the exchange here.

Added to Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight and John Cena are two more combustible elements in Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, as the Tribal Chief, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, returns to the blue brand tomorrow night.

The updated lineup for this week’s SmackDown is as follows: