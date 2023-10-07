Bully Ray, speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, shared his insights on how the Adam Copeland-Christian Cage saga should play out in AEW.

Discussing the possible “dream matches” Copeland has mentioned in interviews and on programming so far, Bully Ray remarked,

“None of those dream matches that Edge talked about up front on the show … mean damn a thing to me. Will they be fun to watch? Sure, but they’re just dream matches… Him and Christian Cage in a story reeks of awesomeness, because we’re emotionally invested in these two men. Adam vs. Christian is not a dream match. Adam vs. Christian is a dream story.”

Talking about how the business has devolved into catering to instant gratifications, Bubba elaborated on why E&C need to be given time to present their story, and how occasional “dream matches:” could actually add to the presentation, so long as Cage remains the common denominator and constant factor in Copeland’s other matches and feuds.

“One of the things that I despise in wrestling is instant gratification. And one of the things that I really despise is the terminology and the saying that ‘It’s a different business, it’s a different time’ — because I completely disagree. But what I do agree with is how fans do want instant gratification now. They want it and they want it now. And sometimes their interest falls off if they don’t get what they want right now. However, what will keep even the most ardent wrestling fan who wants instant gratification around for a long time? Storytelling and characters… If Christian and [Copeland] have any say in this, they’re not going to blow through this. There’s no reason to blow through this. You can put a million hurdles in front of [Copeland]. You can have your dream matches, and Christian can always be the constant that’s involved in the story.”

As to whether the feud will eventually morph into one final tag team run, Bully speculated,

“Are we supposed to get these individual singles dream matches, or do you really want to be in a tag team with Christian again? I think we’re going to get both. I think we’re going to get the dream matches and the story is going to be with Christian along the way. See, I like the A and the B story, and if you have a strong enough character, you can do both. So, yeah, [Copeland] is going to have his dream matches with anybody, but the constant that’s going to run underneath is the story with Christian.”

Lavishing praise on his longtime rivals, Bully Ray compared Edge and Christian to the likes of Dusty Rhodes, Jerry Lawler and Terry Funk and shared how they would likely go about working the feud.

“[Copeland] and Christian are not going to rely on their wrestling for this. They’re going to rely on their in-ring wrestling when the time is perfect for the match. Dusty [Rhodes] was the master, [Terry] Funk was the master, [Jerry] Lawler was the master of ‘walk it and talk it until it’s time to fight about it.’ They’re going to do the same thing.”

