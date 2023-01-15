WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray spoke about his return to IMPACT, his loss to Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill, and his plans to remain the promotion for the foreseeable future on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio. Here is what he had to say.

Says he plans on sticking around in IMPACT for a bit:

I’m gonna be sticking around for a while, and revenge is definitely on my mind. Whether that’s with Josh Alexander, whether that’s with his wife, or whether that’s with Tommy Dreamer, so we’ll see what’s going to happen. I am going to stick around. Last night was a very violent, very brutal match, as a Full Metal Mayhem Match always is.

How he wanted his Hard To Kill match to resemble the ending of an action movie:

I would have called in [to Busted Open] no matter what this morning. When you take a match like that, and you put it together, there’s going to be so much violence, but how do you make sense of it all? So when I tell my stories week after week after week, I always want to culminate with a match that kind of looks like the end of an action movie. The final scene of an action movie, where the good guys and the bad guys fight, and the bad guy finally gets his, and the good guy gets the girl, and everybody gets to celebrate. That’s the vision I had in my mind for [IMPACT Hard To Kill].

