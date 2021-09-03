A Bunkhouse Brawl has been announced for next week’s Impact Wrestling.

The match will see Rich Swann take on Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson. The Good Brothers have been feuding with Swann and Willie Mack as of late.

The following matches have been announced for next week’s Impact:

* Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl

* Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

* Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

* Knockouts Tag Team Champion Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.