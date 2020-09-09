I’m so busy.

That isn’t a complaint. It is merely an observation.

This is the 10th column I have posted since my return to this site. That’s ten columns in the span of 35 days. I haven’t posted columns that frequently since… well, the last time I was here. The main difference between then and now is that I also have to balance being a husband and a father with all this wrestling I’m taking in and writing about. It brings on some interesting days, but I love this stuff. I’ve always loved this stuff. You don’t write over 1,000 columns in your lifetime without that love.

There’s no real reason why I’m sharing all of this with you folks. I’m just happy and thankful to be here, and very appreciative of the comments and messages people have been leaving me. Whether you’ve been on this journey with me since 2007 or you’re a brand new passenger, thank you for being here. With that out of the way, let’s get into the Week In Review, shall we?

Dynamite (9/2)

Why can’t we get that kind of promo intensity from MJF more often? He goes for the old school smarmy heel stuff, and some feel he goes there too often. The backstage segment with him and Mark Sterling was short, but it was entertaining. He got his point across, telling a scared Sterling that bad things happen to people who interfere with his (MJF) goals. I dug the line about feeding Sterling to a wood chipper if he refused to face Jon Moxley like he was supposed to. That kind of mob threat is something that really stands out in pro wrestling. You’ll remember a line like that.

Was that an odd way to book a tag match at a pay-per-view or what? I don’t know if it’s necessarily a good or a bad thing, but that was different. You take two tag teams and put them together in a match against two other tag teams, with the winning squad facing each other at the pay-per-view. I’ve seen people praise the idea, and I’ve seen people bash it. As I said, I don’t know exactly how I feel, but if you forced me to choose a side, I’d say that I like it. It isn’t hurting anybody to put a match together in that fashion. I do like the dynamic of “hey, we’re partners and things are fine and dandy, but now that the pin has been counted, we’re enemies” that we got to see. The Young Bucks could’ve been happy with a victory and celebrated with Jurassic Express, but they were already focused on their upcoming match at All Out. It’s a concept that has a lot of potential. A team of heels wins, and now need to face each other, so who’s more despicable? How about a team of faces and heels against another team of faces and heels, Lethal Lottery-style? Face turns, heel turns, human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!

What happened to Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ promos? Jake is one of the sport’s all-time greatest promo men, capable of delivering a memorable promo without ever having to raise his voice or break his look at the camera. He has been an absolute artist with his psychology. It isn’t just what he says. It’s how he says it. That’s a beautiful thing. Recently, however, he has been a little… odd… on the mic. I don’t mean the same type of “odd” that he was during his infamous Heroes Of Wrestling promo. Whether it’s randomly yelling at Taz and his crew, calling them “The Flintstones” multiple times in a row, talking about people not being able to “bust a nut” during Brian Cage matches, or his seemingly ad-libbed comments while others are speaking, you have an increasingly strange set of moments. I want it to be perfectly clear… I am not, in any way, implying that Jake is “off the wagon” in his battle with his personal demons. I’m not making those kinds of jokes. I just think he’s having a stretch of promos and mic moments that aren’t up to the standards we’re used to seeing with him.

Can we get AEW to sign Serena Deeb full-time? We haven’t seen her in the ring since the Mae Young Classic in 2017, but she’s still got it, as the popular wrestling chant says. At one point in pro wrestling, a 34-year-old woman was looked at as being ancient. Women were in and out of the business in their mid-to-late 20’s, and that was it. Now, a 38-year-old woman is the Raw Women’s Champion. A 33-year-old was, arguably, the hottest star in the business at one point before leaving to start a family. A 34-year-old is currently on the shelf in WWE, but when she’s around, she is viewed as the G.O.A.T. when it comes to women’s wrestling. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are 36 and 40 years old. One of NXT’s top women is going to be 40 in a couple months. The AEW Women’s Champion is 32, and she defeated a 37-year-old to win the title. A 36-year-old dropped the Impact Knockouts Title earlier this year. You get the point. Serena Deeb being 34 doesn’t mean anything in the world of modern wrestling. The women’s division in AEW could really use the assistance that someone like Deeb could provide. There are currently 18 women under contract, and four of them are inactive because of travel restrictions in this COVID world, one is on the shelf with an injury, one is inactive to film a show for Netflix, and it could be argued that three are more “staff members” than in-ring performers. That’s a total of nine remaining on the active roster. Serena would be a title contender from the moment she signed. It’s not going to hurt to try and bring her in, at least on a semi-regular basis.

I guess the stuff with Jon Moxley and Lawyer Mark could’ve been worse, huh? It did what it was supposed to. The match wasn’t supposed to be a classic, or even all that long. We were supposed to get a laugh at how scared Mark Sterling was, and then get some enjoyment out of Moxley beating the piss out of the guy. That’s what a lot of Dynamite viewers got. There was even the post-match bonus of MJF and Wardlow delivering a beating on Moxley, building heat on MJF for the World Title match at All Out. No harm, no foul. It could’ve been a lot worse. Sterling could’ve gotten more offense than a simple finger to the eye. There could’ve been some botches. The match itself could’ve went on for ten-plus minutes. You know that’s the type of thing WWE would do in this type of scenario. We would’ve had someone like Drew McIntyre or Kevin Owens beat up a “lawyer” for way too long, complete with botched production, missed spots, and ALL the camera cuts. I guess we should consider ourselves lucky.

Smackdown (9/4)

Is Paul Heyman a kidnapping victim? Sure, Paul has always been fearful of Brock Lesnar, but his promos always came across as strong and confident. Everything changed with his promo on Smackdown. Maybe it was just the line when he said Roman Reigns had corrupted him, but Heyman almost came across as scared while he was talking. I know it wasn’t just me, based on social media posts that I’ve seen, but it just seemed like Heyman was under duress, like Reigns threatened to murder his entire family if he didn’t come work for him. We’ve seen Reigns basically order Heyman around simply by shooting him a look. That’s something they didn’t even do with the Heyman/Lesnar relationship, as Heyman has referred to Lesnar as his “friend” on numerous occasions, on and off-camera. It could be nothing more than Heyman trying a different delivery for a promo this time around, but I’m excited to see if things continue in this direction, as it’s something different to look forward to.

Does anyone think Otis will successfully cash his Money In The Bank shot in? I’m not sure how many of you thought Otis was a future Universal Champion when he became Mr. Money In The Bank back in May, but now, I don’t think you’re going to find many people who think he’s going to cash in successfully. Since winning that match, he has wrestled a total of nine times, and of course, only two of them were singles matches. He’s currently trapped in the middle of a stupid ass feud with The Miz and John Morrison that isn’t doing anyone any favors. At times, it seems like WWE wants people to start forgetting that Otis is in possession of the contract, probably so that they can SWERVE everyone by having him try to cash in on some random show. It’s just tough to picture Otis being the Universal Champion when you have people like Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt currently feuding for the title. It’s even tough to picture him as the top guy when people like Sheamus, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and others are at a notch right below the top of the card. There’s plenty of time for Otis to be built up, but let’s just say I’m not exactly confident in WWE’s ability to make something like that happen.

WWE picked NOW to break She-Generation X up? Bayley turned heel and formed her team with Sasha Banks a full six months before WWE was forced to shut just about everything down with COVID-related restrictions. At any point there, a split could’ve happened, and live crowds would’ve eaten it up with a spoon. We’ve already gone through WrestleMania and SummerSlam, which are the two biggest shows on the WWE calendar. It almost… almost… seems like a waste to have Sasha and Bayley split up on a random episode of Smackdown in September. For one, it seems to say that WWE doesn’t feel as if they’ll be having shows in front of living, breathing fans for a while. This is something that should definitely happen in front of 20,000 fans in attendance, if at all possible. Two, it also might indicate that they’re giving Sasha a good chunk of time off to sell the “beating” she received. This isn’t something you do for Clash Of Champions. At least, it better not be. At the very least, you save it for November and Survivor Series. Ideally, though, you have it go until the Royal Rumble, or *gasp* WrestleMania 37. Think of what that could mean for Bayley’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign. The day this column gets posted would be Bayley’s 334th day as the champion. Clash Of Champions would be her 353rd day. We haven’t heard when Survivor Series will be, but if Bayley still has the title by then, she’ll be looking at approximately 415 days as the champion, 475 at the Royal Rumble, and 540 at WrestleMania. Are we ready to see a 540-ish day reign right now? To put into perspective just how long a title reign that is, 540 days is only a few days shorter than the combined reigns of the last nine Smackdown Women’s Champions. Even if the reign doesn’t go that far, it just seems like a poor time to go with the split. It’s a match that needs to be on a huge show, not some B-level event, or even worse, an episode of Smackdown. Like I said, this is something that needs to be saved for Survivor Series, at the very least. Bayley can brag about ending Sasha’s career, blah blah blah, nobody hears from Sasha for a while, blah blah blah. While Sasha is gone, Bayley can face and defeat the likes of Naomi, Mandy Rose, and Nikki Cross. Then, have Sasha return and beat the brakes off of Bayley at some point in November, giving us the big match. Hell, since WWE loves doing their rematches over and over again, the big win for Sasha can be saved for the Rumble (or for Mania, if you’re bringing her back for the Rumble), and we can get matches that end in shenaniganery. If you’re going to give Sasha the title, though, she should probably get her first successful title defense of a singles title since her main roster debut. It’s time.

Who did those feet belong to? I’ve seen all kinds of guesses and speculation from people, ranging from a new gimmick for either Peyton Royce or Billie Kay, to a returning Eva Marie, to a main roster debut for Chelsea Green, to a returning Melina, to it being nobody at all after a few weeks of random vignettes. I have no idea who the vignette was for. What I do know is that Tony Atlas is watching very, very closely. Too closely, if we’re being honest.

Is anyone else as happy as I am about the potential of Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso? Now, I should start off by saying that the idea of those two having a 15-20 minute match makes me very happy because of the potential it has… but I don’t think there’s really a chance goes that long. Thus far, it seems pretty clear that we’re going to get shorter matches for Reigns, at least for now. As a heel, that’s how it should be for him right now. It doesn’t do him any favors if it takes him 20 minutes to beat Jey Uso when people much higher up the proverbial WWE totem pole than Jey Uso are gunning for his title. I would assume Reigns (the real guy, not the heel character) is going to want to give some offense to his cousin and make him look good for a couple minutes, if he can help that at all, but it’ll be something similar to a Brock Lesnar match that ends in less than ten minutes with a relatively comfortable win for Heyman’s guy. I’m still excited, though. Don’t take this from me!

AEW All Out (9/5)

Should we call Matt Sydal “The Shockmaster” now? I kid, of course. It wasn’t on the same level as The Shockmaster’s legendary debut botch for WCW in 1993. It was, however, about as inauspicious a debut as you’re going to get these days. Sydal is a name that has been connected to AEW pretty much from the beginning, as one of the biggest names available for the promotion. He finally got to make his debut, and proceeds to slip off of the top rope mere seconds into his first match. He is extremely lucky that he wasn’t injured, as he began to fall backwards and could’ve easily landed on his head or neck. This (probably) won’t lead to AEW reprogramming him as a clumsy fool, bumbling and stumbling everywhere he goes. I have no doubt that Sydal can still be successful in AEW. This is just something we can all, Sydal included, have fun with for a bit.

Are we prepared for a possible World Title reign for The Murderhawk Monster? He seemed like the clear favorite to win the Casino Battle Royale, even with some other big names involved. His victory seemed to give away who was going to win the main event, as nobody was going to get pumped up for MJF vs Archer. Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Champion has lasted six months now, and even before the title win, he has been dominant with the company. He has two losses with AEW, both of which came in tag matches where he wasn’t involved in the pin. Lance Archer is a different beast, though. Archer has also been booked to look really strong, going 14-1 in AEW so far, with his only loss coming against Cody in a match to crown the inaugural TNT Champion. We’re looking at two of the biggest and baddest on the AEW roster. Two men that love a brawl, and aren’t afraid to get violent to pick up a win. This is going to be a treat to watch, no matter who wins.

Did Thunder Rosa look stronger in a loss than Hikaru Shida looked in a win? Thunder Rosa is an “outsider” in AEW, coming in for a special match from the NWA, so it’s not a huge shock that she lost the match. I think she came out looking great in a losing effort, though. In back-to-back matches that rank very high on the list of best women’s matches in AEW history, Rosa’s stock is very high. At this point, we’re not really sure what the working relationship between AEW and the NWA is. We don’t know if Rosa will be making more appearances for AEW, or if that was it. Maybe she’ll be able to sign with AEW full-time if her NWA contract expires. The future can be a tricky thing to try and figure out, especially with everything going on in the world right now. What’s easy to figure out is that Rosa looked like a star during her two AEW matches, and has made fans want to see more of her. She’s getting all the discussion, but let’s not sell Hikaru Shida short here. She worked her ass off at All Out and looked fantastic, as well. Now we see what AEW does with this momentum, both for their own women’s division and for any future dealings with Thunder Rosa.

Is it in Kenny Omega’s contract that he needs to be in the longest match of every card? Again, I kid, but it sure does seem like there’s some sort of clause in his deal that says every match he participates in has to be a bare minimum of 20 minutes long. Before any of you overly invested kooks say anything, let me point out that I love Kenny Omega’s in-ring work. Ever since he showed the world what he could do in his trilogy of matches with Kazuchika Okada in New Japan from June 2017 to June 2018, he has consistently been viewed as one of the best workers on the entire planet. With the right opponent(s), I have no problem watching a 20-30 minute Omega match. It has just becoming a bit of a running gag that his matches are so long. Last year’s All Out event is the last AEW pay-per-view that didn’t feature Omega in the show’s longest match, and his match that night was only three minutes away from being the longest. Now that I’ve said all this, expect his match at Full Gear in November to go no more than six minutes.

Did any of the fans in attendance die of heat stroke? When WWE holds WrestleMania at outdoor venues, it can be pretty warm out sometimes. When I attended WrestleMania 31 at Levi’s Stadium in California, we were sitting on the sunny side of the stadium, and it felt like the sun was just leaning on us. We were able to move to a section that was higher up a little bit and found some unused seats in the shade that venue security allowed us to sit in, and that was just fine. For the most part, though, the weather issues for outdoor Mania events are about how LOW the temperature is going to be and whether or not there will be any precipitation. All Out featured fans sitting outdoors in the Florida heat and humidity for nearly six hours. Even after the sun went down, it’s not like Jacksonville becomes chilly at this time of year. Reports came in from several in attendance that their enjoyment of the show was affected by the heat and just how uncomfortable they were. I totally get it. My body tends to overheat sometimes, and I wouldn’t be able to sit in that heat and humidity for that long and enjoy myself, even if every match was an instant classic. Fortunately for AEW, I guess, their next lengthy event won’t be until November, where the average temperature in Jacksonville is a good 15 degrees cooler, and the humidity percentage is down a few points, too. Maybe this won’t be an issue for that show.

Raw (9/7)

WWE went from a new Nation Of Domination to… a stable of four black men? A while back, there were rumors that WWE was bringing back the Nation Of Domination stable for 2020. MVP was supposed to be the Faarooq of the stable, being the leader and mouthpiece, while names like Bobby Lashley, Apollo Crews, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, Keith Lee, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins were thrown around at various times as being potential group members. Then we started seeing MVP and Lashley working together, and even had former Nation members Faarooq and Mark Henry on WWE programming to “plant the seeds” for the group’s formation. Then, we got word that the Nation wouldn’t be returning, after all. MVP’s group added Shelton Benjamin and began to recruit Cedric Alexander, who finally joined them this week. It’s not a new Nation Of Domination, but it’s close in the eyes of many. It just so happens to be a group of black men at this point. It isn’t focused on race like the Nation was. Could it eventually come to that? Sure. MVP has come out and said he turned down WWE’s offer to be the new NOD leader, saying that he wants his group to simply make a statement, and not just a statement on race. That doesn’t sound like we’ll see the Nation again, at least not with the people featured in The Hurt Business. I do really dig the formation of this stable, though. You have MVP as the “talker”, Lashley will eventually be the main event player, with Shelton and Cedric working the midcard and probably as a tag team. All that you’re potentially missing there is a woman to join them, and if you’re going to continue the “theme”, that leaves Bianca Belair, Naomi, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, and Mia Yim (among others) as options. Yim might be the best choice out of those names, but she’s also rumored to be a possible member of Retribution, so who knows?

Is Raw the new Splitsville? Not that long ago, I said Smackdown should be called Splitsville, because it seemed like every tag team or group was breaking up on that brand. Now, on Raw, we’ve seen The IIconics split up, Cedric Alexander turn his back on Apollo Crews and Ricochet, tension between Andrade and Angel Garza, and tension between Seth Rollins and Murphy. That doesn’t even count the Women’s Tag Team Champions, who are based on Raw and don’t like each other. It’s a really bad time to be in any sort of team in WWE right now, as their insanely lazy writing is just spilling all over the place.

Is there any fucking plan for what Raw Underground is? Announcing that it begins at the top of the hour, only for it to begin before then (multiple times). Starting in the middle of the fight. Ending before a fight is over. Having fights end in a certain fashion, but others don’t end when the same thing happens. Random people showing up, only to disappear again. Someone looks like they’re getting whatever amounts to a push on the show, only to lose and then disappear. We know that Vince McMahon is losing his mind and forcing re-write after re-write for WWE television, but it’s like he leaves Raw Underground out completely, and then a team of semi-trained chimpanzees are tasked to fill ten some-odd minutes of “something different” than what is on Raw. You know, other than when the Raw storylines are being fought on Raw Underground, that is. We’ve been dealing with RU for far too long for it to make such little sense every week. That’s WWE in a nutshell, I suppose.

In what world is Liv Morgan supposed to beat Shayna Baszler with a roll-up in two minutes? Look… I don’t care that it was done to further the “Odd Couple” pairing between Baszler and Nia Jax. I don’t even care that it will be forgotten about within a week or two. Shayna Baszler should be able to defeat Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Even if you want to push Morgan and/or Riott, you could have a story where the two-on-one is just too much for Shayna to deal with after a while. Not after a single roll-up, and not after two minutes. Let’s talk about WWE being lazy again. The number of women’s matches that have ended on a roll-up in the last several years is astronomical. Throw in the fact that just about every 24/7 match ends in a roll-up, and throw in the men’s matches that end on roll-ups, and you have some piss-poor writing and super lazy agent work. Just say you don’t know how to put a match finish together and keep it moving, then maybe try to hire people who do know how.

So, Retribution can speak now? Does this make their act better? What was odd to me was the wording that was used in their promo. The promo was your usual “you tossed me aside and got rich without me, so now I’m coming back for my revenge” stuff, and that’s splendid and all, but look at some of the names rumored to be a part of the group when all is said and done. Dominik Dijakovic. Mercedes Martinez. Mia Yim. Mojo Rawley. Tommaso Ciampa. Can you look at any of them and say “yeah, they got tossed aside and watched as WWE moved on without them, so now it’s time for them to come back for their revenge” at all? I sure can’t. Again, I know that numerous people have been under the masks and hoodies during Retribution’s appearances, and they won’t necessarily be named as members whenever we get the big reveal, but it’s getting crazy at this point. Clearly… CLEARLY… the only person who has been tossed aside and needs to come back for their revenge is John Cena. Book it. It makes just as much sense as anything else we’ve seen or heard.

NXT (9/8)

Why couldn’t we have just gotten this kind of match to crown a new NXT Champion last week? Finn Balor vs Adam Cole was every bit as great as I was hoping it would be. To make it even better, we got a clean finish to give us a new NXT Champion without any doubts. It was even the right call to give the belt to Balor, who might only be a placeholder for when Karrion Kross returns and inevitably gets the title back. That’s fine with me. Balor’s star power is needed on NXT right now, and there are more than enough people he can feud with and have good matches with until Kross returns.

Does anybody buy Shotzi Blackheart as a legitimate threat to Io Shirai at this point in time? I like Shotzi. I’ve said so in previous columns. She’s someone who lost to Indi Hartwell only four singles matches ago, though. In the last four-and-a-half months, she has been on the losing end of matches more often than on the winning end. She needs a little more build, but if we’re just teasing that she’s going to be gunning for the NXT Women’s Title at some point instead of giving her a shot now, I’m perfectly fine with that. She can be a fun addition to the title picture, but in due time. Me thinks we’re building to the more obvious choice(s) for Shirai to face, but more on that in a moment.

They really seem serious about pushing Bronson Reed, don’t they? Reed has new entrance music, a new badass “TitanTron” video that is a mix between a Godzilla movie and the music video for “Never Scared” by Bone Crusher, a new nickname, and has been a featured player on NXT television for a while now. That sure seems like a push to me. It’s like NXT wanted to have another Keith Lee once Keith Lee went to Raw, so they decided to give another big boy the shot. It all started when Reed defeated Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong to qualify for the Ladder Match at Takeover XXX. He didn’t win that, but he looked very strong in defeat, and picked up a pinfall victory over the man who did win the Ladder Match a week before Takeover. His only stumble since is a loss to Timothy Thatcher, who is also looking like he’s in line for a big push, so it doesn’t totally kill Reed to lose there. Reed is a rising star in NXT, and I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s wearing some gold on the brand.

Is this the beginning of taking Rhea Ripley seriously again? The Cage Match against Mercedes Martinez was everything I hoped it would be. Two of the biggest and baddest women on the WWE roster, booked to go out there and have a war, and they delivered. With Ripley’s win, does she get back to being pushed seriously? We haven’t had a singles match between Ripley and Io Shirai in four months, and that match was thrown out because Charlotte Flair got involved. That means you have to go all the way back to the 2018 Mae Young Classic to get a televised singles match between Ripley and Shirai, when Shirai won their Semi-Final match and moved on to the Evolution pay-per-view to face Toni Storm in the Final. To say that a lot has changed for both Ripley and Shirai since October 2018 would be an understatement. I think it’s time for them to have another showdown. Sure, you could save it for a “bigger” time and place. In a normal situation, I think NXT would probably do just that. They would save this for the Takeover during Royal Rumble or WrestleMania weekend. We’re not living in a “normal situation” right now, though. The next Takeover event is rumored to be on December 6th, which gives NXT just enough time to have Io finish her business with Dakota Kai, probably go through Raquel Gonzalez, and then maybe go through Shotzi Blackheart while we wait for the big fight with Ripley to be put together. It needs to happen.

Oh, God, Mercedes Martinez really is going to be in Retribution, isn’t she? Let’s see here… she’s been involved in Retribution appearances, she lost a Cage Match that could’ve/should’ve been at the end of a feud, and she was kicked out of the Robert Stone Brand. Call me crazy, but that sounds like she’s moving away from NXT. On one hand, she’s going to turn 40 in a couple months, so a main roster call-up should be sooner than later if it’s going to happen. On the other hand, Retribution has such a stink on it before they’ve even officially made their debut, and it would be a shame for THAT to be your main roster legacy. We’ve seen call-ups from NXT debut on Raw or Smackdown, completely dead on arrival, because WWE had no story for who they were, why they were there, and whether or not the average fan was supposed to care. Actually, we’ve seen that happen pretty frequently. This is almost worse, isn’t it? Instead of showing up at zero and being forced to claw and scrape your way into any kind of positive reactions, these Retribution members are going to start in the negatives and be forced to claw and scrape their way to zero. Seems like a pretty big waste of Mercedes Martinez to me.

There you have it. Another week in the bag. What did all of you think about the highs and lows of another week of WWE, AEW, and NXT programming? Hit me up in the comments section below, or on Twitter (@HustleTheSavage), and let me know what’s on your mind. I’ll be back next Wednesday with another Week In Review, but I’m also working on some other things, including a “get to know me” column for those of you that have messaged me and said you’ve heard of me but that you started visiting this site after I left in 2014. Until next time… you ain’t having it? Good. Me, either. Let’s get together and make this whole world believe us.

