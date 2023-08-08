Carmella announced earlier this year that she is expecting a child with her husband, Corey Graves.
The couple previously dealt with an ectopic pregnancy. In March, she found out she was pregnant again and is now expecting in November. The couple is expecting a baby boy.
While speaking with PEOPLE, Carmella talked about her in-ring future.
“I for sure plan to come back. I think it’s important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I’m not going to rush,” she said. “I really just want to take my time recovering and making sure that I feel great and ready to go back and not sort of rushing because I don’t even know what to expect as far as how I’m going to feel after having a baby.”