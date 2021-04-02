Carmella made an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of WWE’s The Bump.

During it, she was asked about d what goals she has for the women’s division heading into WrestleMania 37. As it stands right now, there are only two matches booked for the show – WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley.

The WWE star wants that to change.

“As of right now there’s only two women’s matches announced. I want there to be another women’s matches,” Carmella said. “I think there should be more women on the show. The women are where it’s at. We are taking over. “As happy as I am for Asuka and Rhea and Bianca and Sasha; I’m very excited for Sasha and Bianca. But I just, I feel there should be more women involved. We’ve worked very hard. And we didn’t come just to only come this far. Even if it’s not myself. I’d love to be involved in WrestleMania. But either way, I want to see more women on this show.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc