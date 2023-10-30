Carmelo Hayes opens up about his special moment with The Undertaker.

The former NXT Champion spoke about his “unplanned” spot with The Deadman, which took place on the October 10th edition of NXT on USA. Hayes tells the Black Rasslin’ Podcast that he had no idea he would get to share that moment with Taker, and that Taker called it all on the spot.

And the whole thing with ‘Taker at the end (of 10/10 WWE NXT)… I didn’t know that was gonna happen. I was just following him back. I didn’t know what the frick to do. I’m standing there like, Undertaker, and we’re off-air. I’m just kind of following him around like a lost puppy and then he’s telling me, he’s like, ‘Wait.’ I’m like, oh shoot. He’s like, ‘Alright, on three, turn back.’ I’m thinking, I’m like, okay, turn back. ‘Alright, back,’ turn back. ‘Alright, when the music drops, throw up the arm.’ It’s like, oh sh*t. So one, two, three, boom and then he’s like, ‘Alright, let’s go,’ and I got to the back, ‘That was so freaking cool!’ He just patted me on the back.

Hayes continues, stating that he really tried to just enjoy that moment as a fan.

That’s when I finally let go of all that professionalism and allowed myself to really take it in. It took me like three or four days to really soak all that in but that was just amazing. But we gotta do TV next Tuesday so I let that be where that was and focus on what’s next.

Hayes will be challening Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship at tomorrow’s Halloween Havoc night two.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)