Orange Cassidy reflects on his reign as AEW International Champion and the number of insane defenses he has had during this run.

Cassidy spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Cheesesteaks & Controllers, where he looked back on the opponents he faced like Katsuyori Shibata and his bloody showdown with Jon Moxley at ALL OUT.

It is bizarre that I have had so many matches because I don’t like to wrestle. Having all these matches, I don’t like any of them, but it was an honor to be in the ring with Katsuyori Shibata. I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that he wrestled me and is wrestling now. The Wheeler Yuta matches had a place that were a little more personal. I’ve had some time to think back, and people asked me this question while it was going on, and right when it ended, and I didn’t have time to reflect.

One person Cassidy is hoping to avoid is Swerve Strickland. He says that he hopes Swerve pursues the AEW world title and leaves him and his International title alone.

Obviously, the Jon Moxley match is still in my brain, but there is another person…the match that I had with Swerve Strickland, that one, I’m still surprised I got out of it with the championship. Swerve is…I’m very scared of who he targets next. Here’s hoping he goes after the World Title and not me.

Cassidy will be making his next defense of the International title against Claudio Castagnoli on this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)