Mick Foley recalls giving WWE some very good advice.

The Hardcore Legend spoke on his podcast about current top superstar Drew McIntyre, and the incredible work the Scottish Warrior has been doing ever since he returned to the company in 2017. Foley reveals that he even reached out to WWE when McIntyre started making waves in ICW (Insane Championship Wrestling), and that he was an entirely different performer since his first run with WWE that led to his release.

Drew will admit that there are times to go out there [on the indies] and be that guy from WWE, but when it really counted, like with Insane Championship Wrestling — people need to know, just from the onset, I rarely text the powers that be and in this case, I texted Hunter after Drew sent me something. I wasn’t close friends with Drew by any means, but I liked him, and he sent me something. He said, ‘Hey, I know you’re busy, but I’m working on something different. I did something for her ICW in Glasgow. Can you take a look?’ The first thing I did, and he’d only been gone like a month, I texted Triple H and said, ‘I know you just released him, but you need to keep your eye on Drew McIntyre. He’s like an entirely different person.’

McIntyre recently stated in an interview that WWE now tells talents that were released to go “pull a Drew” in an effort to get re-signed. Since re-signing, McIntyre has won a Royal Rumble and is a two-time WWE Champion.

