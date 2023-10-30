Sonny Kiss speaks on AEW not renewing her contract.

The Concrete Rose was let go earlier this year after signing with the company back in its inception year of 2019. Kiss opened up about how difficult it was to leave AEW during a recent interview on Women’s Wrestling Talk.

That was a very emotional time, especially like it still is to this day. Like, I still think about it, of course, it still feels very fresh. But when that happened, and I was going to Chicago and I did the Effy’s Gay Brunch and all throughout all of that it was very, like… I felt like everybody was staring at me and wondering how I was feeling. And I think they were trying to pick my brain and see what was going on. Like, why was I no longer there, it was just a lot. It was super emotional for me.

Kiss was later asked about the nice things Tony Khan said about her at the All Out media scrum in Chicago. She says that she is incredibly grateful to Khan for keeping her employed during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

I did, and I want to say this too, I am so grateful for Tony Khan. Tony Khan has always been great to me in the sense of …first of all, he helped pay my bills during a global pandemic . You know, there’s so many great things about Tony Khan and people expect me to say something negative about him, but no he’s given me my life… he gave me stability in my life. Like I said he helped pay my bills during a time where a lot of people were not, you know, things weren’t so uncertain. So, yeah, no, I’m forever grateful for Tony Khan.

While she may be done with AEW Kiss is not done with wrestling just yet. She recently popped up at TNA (Impact Wrestling) Bound For Glory and has been getting booked at indies around the circuit. Kiss’s full interview can be found below.