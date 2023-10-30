Earlier this morning, a report surfaced stating that there is some frustration backstage in AEW due to creative decisions not getting finalized until the last-minute. It the process was compared to WWE’s under Vince McMahon, who constantly made changes up until showtime.

Now someone from AEW weighs in. AEW producer and coach Jerry Lynn responded to the story on social media, stating that Tony Khan is trying to keep creative decision confidential, something that is very hard to do since wrestlers and “god knows who else” leaks information to the dirtsheets and the podcasters.

Because wrestlers and God knows who else have and continue to leak info to the sheets, podcasts, etc. So Tony tries to keep things confidential. You wouldn’t want to know everything before you see a movie. Anyone who leaks info is doing damage to the product and the industry.

Lynn has been with AEW since the very beginning. Aside from his work backstage, Lynn was known for his run in ECW and WCW. You can check out his post below.