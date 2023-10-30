One week ago Lyra Valkyria defeated Becky Lynch to become the NXT Women’s Champion.

Valkyria spoke about her shocking victory over Big Time Becks during a recent interview with the Irish Mirror. The new champ admits that she is still processing the win, which took place at Halloween Havoc.

It definitely feels like the payoff after years of the grind. I have imagined this so many different ways. The things that you think about are who would I beat? How would I do it? What would I say after? How would that feel holding that title up? What would I be thinking? It’s like an out-of-body experience because all the times I imagined that and then when it happened it’s just sheer shock so I’m still processing.

Valkyria goes on to call the match and the moments after a perfect picture, one that she even couldn’t have fathomed herself.

All the ways I imagined it happening that wasn’t one of them because it never seemed within the realms of possibility Becky who has gone on to main event Wrestlemania, one of the most decorated women in WWE I couldn’t imagine that she could have been NXT Champion in 2023, what were the odds and how could I see that happening and for me to be the one to dethrone her. It’s a picture that is so perfect I couldn’t have painted it.

NXT will present part-two of Halloween Havoc tomorrow night on USA. This week’s show will be headlined by the rubber match between Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes, with Dragunov’s NXT world title on the line.