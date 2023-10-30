As noted over the weekend, AEW superstar Bryan Danielson is currently out of action for the third-time in 12 months, this time due to a broken orbital bone in the side of his face. AEW commentator Tony Schiavone stated on Collision that The American Dragon will most likely be sidelined until 2024.

That may affect more than just plans in AEW. Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer states that Danielson might miss NJPW WrestleKingdom 18, which is set for January 4th at the legendary Tokyo Dome. Danielson would most likely have faced-off against Kazuchika Okada in a highly-anticipated rematch following their first meeting at Forbidden Door 2, a match where Danielson suffered a gruesome arm break.

I don’t know if he makes it to the Tokyo Dome show. It may be touch and go if he had surgery for January 4th. Hopefully, he can do it.

While the match was never officially confirmed a Danielson and Okada rematch had been rumored for WrestleKingdom for months, with the latest AEW Dynamite main event further playing into that story. It should be noted that Meltzer himself was not 100% on the recovery time when discussing it.

