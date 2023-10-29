It looked like Bryan Danielson was hurt on Wednesday because he was.

As seen on this past Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli competed in a featured tag-team match against Kazuchika Okada and Orange Cassidy.

During the bout, “The American Dragon” took an Orange Punch from Cassidy and a Rainmaker from Okada. One of the spots caused Danielson to clutch at his face in extreme pain and the reason has been uncovered.

On this week’s AEW Collision, Claudio Castagnoli appeared in a backstage segment where he addressed the situation, revealing Danielson suffered a broken orbital bone as a result of the hard-hitting tag bout from this past Wednesday night.

Castagnoli vowed to gain revenge on Okada when he runs into him in the future, and made it clear he was going to pay Cassidy back next Wednesday night when the two meet on Dynamite in singles action for the AEW International Championship.

Check out Claudio Castagnoli’s video promo from this week’s AEW Collision via the Twitter (X) post embedded below.