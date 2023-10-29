“The King of TV” is almost the king of the all-time ROH TV Championship lineage.

Samoa Joe successfully picked up his 17th title defense of the ROH TV Championship with a submission victory over Rhett Titus on this week’s episode of AEW Collision from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

The match was the 17th defense of the ROH TV title for Joe, who has surpassed 360 days with the title. In just one week, Joe will have passed Jay Lethal’s record reign as the longest running ROH TV Champion of all-time.

