Hikaru Shida entered AEW Collision as the AEW Women’s Champion, and she left the show with her title in tact.

The AEW Women’s Champion successfully retained her title with a victory over Abadon in a Halloween-themed gimmick match that took place on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Abadon earned her title oppotunity at Saturday’s show at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. with a victory over Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale and Anna Jay on this week’s AEW Rampage.

The match on Collision saw the use of pumpkins, witches brooms and other Halloween holiday-themed weapons. In the end, Shida smashed a pumpkin over Abadon’s head and scored the pin fall victory to retain her title.

After the bout wrapped up, the screen turned black-and-white and out came “Timeless” Toni Storm once again to confront the AEW Women’s Champion and championship scene in general, as she did earlier this week on AEW TV.

Check out video footage of the AEW Women’s Championship contest from Collision via the tweets embedded below.

