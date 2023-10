One of the biggest main events in Collision history takes place tonight!

AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon

AR Fox vs. Jay White

AEW World Heavyweight Championship: MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega

AEW Collision 10/28/23
Live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut!