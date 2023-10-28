Drew McIntyre comments on Lyra Valkyria dethroning Becky Lynch and becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion.

Valkyria captured the title on this past Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT in teh first-ever all Irish main event in NXT history. The Scottish Warrior was asked about this during an interview with TNT Sports.

I’ve still not had the chance to watch it. I’ve seen the highlights, so I’ve been reading about it and I can’t wait to watch it now. I went straight from Raw to an appearance in Orlando, to another appearance and barely got home just now before I head off internationally in about two hours. So I’ve been nonstop. But seeing that is very, very cool. I can’t imagine to know how Lyra feels right now, just wrestling. You know someone like Becky is someone she idolized, and it’s awesome to see. Just two women have an amazing match like that because it’s been the norm now, to see the females get such same opportunities if they have the talent. But two women from the same part of the world, from a little part of the world, you know where we’re from and doing such big things, so she should be very proud of herself. You know if Becky was willing to be part of that moment, it very much means she deserves it, and I can’t wait to watch it.

Lynch recently confirmed that she will not be seeking a rematch. Check out McIntyre’s full thoughts below.