AEW President Tony Khan has announced on social media that Dax Harwood will be clashing with Ricky Starks on this evening’s Collision from Connecticut.

TONIGHT

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

On @TNTdrama at 8pm ET/7pm CT@DaxFTR vs @starkmanjones Former @AEW World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has a score to settle with #AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks, & they're set to collide on Saturday Night #AEWCollision TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/mdki0QEQfz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 28, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 10/28 COLLISION:

-Kenny Omega vs. MJF for the AEW world title

-Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon Fright Night Fight for the AEW women’s title

-Jay White vs. AR Fox

-Dax Harwood vs. Ricky Starks

-The House of Black in action

-Update on Bryan Danielson