LFI are back!

RUSH led his group consisting of Dralistico and Preston Vance to the ring on this week’s AEW Collision for the first time in a long while.

The LFI group hit the ring after Ricky Starks defeated Dax Harwood and the action continued after the bell. Julia Hart came out and turned out the lights and when they came back on, The House of Black was in the ring confronting FTR.

LFI’s theme then hit and out came the aforementioned trio. Everyone ended up in a stand-off in the ring and then the action unfolded, with LFI fighting alongside FTR and running off The House of Black. The two groups stood tall to end the post-match scene.

Check out video footage of this post-match segment from this week’s AEW Collision via the Twitter (X) post embedded below.