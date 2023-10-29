– Bianca Belair is ready for her WWE Women’s Championship showdown against IYO SKY at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. After the match was announced this week on WWE TV, “The EST of WWE” took to social media to send a message to “The Genius of the Sky” ahead of their title tilt as part of Riyadh Season next weekend at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. “Cashing in on me and taking my title was one thing,” she began. “But two weeks later trying to completely take me out of the game?” Belair continued, “Yeah, at Crown Jewel it’s OVER for you.” Check out the post below.

– Also checking in on social media from the WWE roster this weekend was “Coach” Chad Gable of Alpha Academy, who surfaced on Twitter (X) with comments from WWE’s ongoing tour of Germany. “Alpha Academy is feeling on top of the world after wrecking shop for four days straight in Germany,” he wrote. “Master Gable has decided to ride this wave of momentum and offer an ALPHA ACADEMY OPEN CHALLENGE to any team looking for an opportunity THIS MONDAY ON WWE Raw!” Check out the post below.