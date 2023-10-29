The AEW record books need to be changed after Saturday night.

Following an epic, Match of the Year-candidate between MJF and Kenny Omega in the AEW Collision main event for the AEW World Championship on Saturday night, “The Devil” retained his title.

MJF defeated Omega with a Panama Sunrise as a tip of the cap to his best friend and fellow ROH World Tag-Team Champion Adam Cole, and then connected with his Heat-seeker finisher through the ropes to score the pin fall victory in a match that lasted through multiple commercial breaks and ran well over 30 minutes in length.

Check out video highlights of the excellent AEW Collision main event from this week, which saw MJF retain the AEW Championship over Kenny Omega in a match that will now see MJF go on to set the new record for the longest-running AEW World Champion of all-time below.

It's main event time as @DashaKuret introduces the challenger & the champion!#AEW World Championship Match

Champion: MJF | 2023 Singles Record 9-0

Champion: MJF | 2023 Singles Record 9-0

Challenger: Kenny Omega | 2023 Singles Record 4-2